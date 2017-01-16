Funeral services begin Monday for Archbishop Emeritus Patrick Flores
KSAT - 3:44 AM on 01/16/2017
The Vision That Brought Stars Coach to San Antonio
The Rivard Report - 12:05 AM on 01/16/2017
San Antonio writers resist upcoming presidency with their words
mySA - 7:33 PM on 01/15/2017
Gardopia Gardens Guiding the Way for Sustainability, Healthy Eating on East Side
TWC News - 6:54 AM on 01/16/2017
Video: Residents find a grassroots way to combat homelessness
NOWCastSA.com - 4:11 PM on 01/13/2017
Fifty San Antonio Women are Road-Tripping to the D.C. Women’s March
San Antonio Current - 3:17 PM on 01/13/2017
300,000 expected for 30th annual MLK March in SA
KSAT - 3:41 AM on 01/16/2017
Singapore: Lee Kuan Yew’s Vision Realized
The Rivard Report - 12:04 AM on 01/16/2017
San Antonians on MLK route talk about march’s importance
mySA - 5:27 PM on 01/15/2017
Sailor Poon Full Moon
San Antonio Current - 11:42 AM on 01/13/2017
Strikes Hit ISIL Terrorists in Syria, Iraq
Defense.gov - 8:03 AM on 01/15/2017
Edwards AFB reduces cost for fire suppression test
Air Force News - 11:57 AM on 01/13/2017
Forbes Falls Off SecNav Wagon; Hedge Fund Guy From Hong Kong Next
Breaking Defense - 3:20 PM on 01/13/2017
Trump Might Cause ‘the Death of Think Tanks as We Know Them’
Small Wars Journal - 4:37 AM on 01/16/2017
Braulio Castillo; murderer with veteran small business
This Ain't Hell - 8:55 AM on 01/15/2017
Toddler gets surprise from sailor father after 7 long months
Welcome Home Blog - 12:00 PM on 01/15/2017
Army Uses Gels to Study How Blast Pressure Impacts the Brain
Armed with Science - 7:30 AM on 01/12/2017
Take This Chance to Recognize the Military Spouse Game Changers
SpouseBuzz - 7:00 AM on 01/16/2017
‘He’s joking, right?’ Obama just unleashed one final GEM of presidential self-unawareness on 60 Minutes
Twitchy - 11:00 PM on 01/15/2017
More Black Lawmakers Are Considering Boycotting Trump’s Inauguration
BuzzFeed Politics - 11:03 PM on 01/14/2017
4 Heartfelt Images of Bush Twins with Malia and Sasha Obama Show That Not Everything Is Political
Independent Journal Review - 5:23 PM on 01/15/2017
More Democrats Join Boycott Of Inauguration…UPDATE: Now 25…
Weasel Zippers - 5:03 PM on 01/15/2017
Godspeed, Brother Obama. You Did Us Proud
Real Clear Politics - 2:07 PM on 01/15/2017
In feud with John Lewis, Donald Trump attacked ‘one of the most respected people in America’
The Fix - 4:46 PM on 01/15/2017
The Surprising Truth About Gun Silencers
Reason.com - 11:01 PM on 01/15/2017
What’s About To Happen? “The Fourth Way” Tells You
Hugh Hewitt - 6:43 AM on 01/16/2017
The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice reform in Texas?
Texas Tribune - 7:00 AM on 01/16/2017
Flames damage apartments in SW Houston
Houston Chronicle - 7:11 AM on 01/16/2017
Things to do Monday and Tuesday
Caller-Times - 12:04 AM on 01/16/2017
Analysis: When watching lawmakers, think of the high school cafeteria
Texas Tribune - 12:01 AM on 01/16/2017
Cowboys of Color Rodeo gets a companion photography book
Star-Telegram - 9:04 PM on 01/15/2017
Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault
The Monitor - 3:55 AM on 01/16/2017
Fire burns apartments in NW Houston
Houston Chronicle - 6:52 AM on 01/16/2017
Video: Planned Texas jail reforms draw fears of unfunded mandates (video)
Texas Tribune - 12:01 AM on 01/16/2017
Fort Sam Houston puts solar-powered microgrid to the test (slideshow/video)
San Antonio Business Journal - 7:52 PM on 01/13/2017
Limited edition Tim Duncan cereal hits H-E-B shelves Monday
mySA - 7:00 AM on 01/15/2017
HouseCanary, With Co-Founder In San Antonio, Raises $33M
Texas Tech Pulse - 1:26 PM on 01/13/2017
Enhancing Rackspace Private Cloud with Red Hat CloudForms
Rackspace - 4:00 AM on 10/24/2016
Mexico appoints NADBank exec as ambassador to the U.S.
San Antonio Business Journal - 4:38 PM on 01/13/2017
Shark Tank is Looking for Startups
Silicon Hills News - 1:50 AM on 01/14/2017
Popovich handles Trump question in Mexico
Spurs Nation - 5:00 PM on 01/14/2017
The Spurs’ excellent defense still has one glaring problem
Pounding The Rock - 12:58 AM on 01/16/2017
After Puzzling Slump, Spurs’ Danny Green Is NBA’s Top 3-Point Shooter
Bleacher Report - 6:00 AM on 01/14/2017
Cowboys Loss To Packers In Playoffs Has An Eerily Familiar Feeling
Blogging The Boys - 11:00 PM on 01/15/2017
The Spurs retired Bonner’s Jersey……sort of
SpursReport.com - 4:16 PM on 01/13/2017
NFL Coaches Yell At Refs Because It Freakin’ Works
FiveThirtyEight - 3:39 PM on 01/13/2017
Roadrunners Rumble scheduled for Tuesday night
GoUTSA.com - 6:00 AM on 01/15/2017
Send Chelsea Manning a hug with #hugsforchelsea
Boing Boing - 12:00 AM on 01/16/2017
Nintendo Switch’s New Controllers Could Be Perfect For VR
UploadVR - 4:30 AM on 01/16/2017
Deutsche Bank Switches Off Text Messaging
Slashdot - 8:40 AM on 01/16/2017
Davos Globalist Elite Bet on Trump Climate Failure
Watts Up With That - 8:26 PM on 01/15/2017
The importance of beating buffering
Science Daily - 6:11 PM on 01/14/2017
