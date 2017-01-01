Thousands ring in new year at Celebrate San Antonio festivities downtown
KSAT - 12:00 AM on 01/01/2017
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Illuminate Downtown Sky
The Rivard Report - 12:55 AM on 01/01/2017
New sheriff takes office stroke after midnight
mySA - 12:42 AM on 01/01/2017
Year in Review: Top Stories in San Antonio 2016
TWC News - 1:32 PM on 12/31/2016
NOWCastSA Top 10 Webcasts in 2016
NOWCastSA.com - 6:47 PM on 12/30/2016
Bill Could Make it Harder for Poor, Abused Spouses to Get a Divorce in Texas
San Antonio Current - 5:30 AM on 12/30/2016
Video: Thousands ring in New Year at Celebrate San Antonio festivities downtown
KSAT - 10:26 PM on 12/31/2016
Turning Nonprofit Led to the Gift of Growth
The Rivard Report - 12:06 AM on 01/01/2017
Texas judge halts federal transgender health protections
mySA - 8:58 PM on 12/31/2016
An Iconic Couple Through the Lens in ‘Diego y Frida: A Smile in the Middle of the Way’
San Antonio Current - 3:07 PM on 12/29/2016
Military Strikes Target ISIL in Syria, Iraq
Defense.gov - 4:59 AM on 12/31/2016
JSTARS Recap program takes next step with RFP release
Air Force News - 7:45 AM on 12/29/2016
Best Of 2016: President Trump
Breaking Defense - 3:00 AM on 12/30/2016
Inside the Economic War Against the Islamic State
Small Wars Journal - 12:30 AM on 01/01/2017
General Seth McKee passes
This Ain't Hell - 12:13 PM on 12/31/2016
Marine blows dad’s mind with holiday surprise
Welcome Home Blog - 12:00 PM on 12/31/2016
Lightening the Load for Warfighters All Comes Down to Research
Armed with Science - 7:30 AM on 12/29/2016
Here’s Why I’m Afraid of Every Military Base
SpouseBuzz - 7:00 AM on 12/31/2016
New York Times columnist troubled that Trump called some Americans his enemies, kind of like Hillary did
Twitchy - 10:20 PM on 12/31/2016
Federal Judge Halts Obamacare Transgender, Abortion-Related Protections Nationwide
BuzzFeed Politics - 4:20 PM on 12/31/2016
Nightclub Packed with 700 People Becomes Site of New Year’s Eve Terror, Gunman Kills at Least 35 in Istanbul
Independent Journal Review - 7:40 PM on 12/31/2016
Dems Plan To Use Millions In Taxpayer Money To Keep Illegal Aliens From Being Deported
Weasel Zippers - 5:00 PM on 12/31/2016
Snatching Health Care Away From Millions
Real Clear Politics - 8:31 AM on 12/31/2016
Trump keeps saying he wants unity — and keeps showing that it’s up to everyone else
The Fix - 8:52 AM on 12/31/2016
Food Policy Experts Comment on Bests, Worsts, and What’s to Come
Reason.com - 7:00 AM on 12/31/2016
Hugh Hewitt on MSNBC w/Ayman Mohyeldin
Hugh Hewitt - 9:57 PM on 12/29/2016
Video: What to watch for in the 2017 Texas Legislative Session (video)
Texas Tribune - 12:01 AM on 01/01/2017
Metro offers free bus, rail rides on New Year’s Eve
Houston Chronicle - 3:35 PM on 12/31/2016
Bank staff donates bookkeeping items to Mother Teresa Homeless Shelter
Caller-Times - 5:00 PM on 12/31/2016
Revisit the Government Salaries Explorer
Texas Tribune - 12:01 AM on 01/01/2017
One confirmed dead in mid-air collision over McKinney
Star-Telegram - 6:46 PM on 12/31/2016
Judge steps down after decades in county courthouse
The Monitor - 9:05 PM on 12/31/2016
Two dead after truck crash in Rosenberg
Houston Chronicle - 2:40 PM on 12/31/2016
Texas judge issues injunction on federal transgender health mandate
Texas Tribune - 5:24 PM on 12/31/2016
Women’s clothing retailer to close San Antonio locations amid national downsizing
San Antonio Business Journal - 5:12 PM on 12/30/2016
How to avoid Uber, Lyft price hikes on New Year’s Eve in San Antonio
mySA - 5:30 PM on 12/30/2016
Blue Star Sports Buys RaceWire
Texas Tech Pulse - 1:33 PM on 12/22/2016
Enhancing Rackspace Private Cloud with Red Hat CloudForms
Rackspace - 4:00 AM on 10/24/2016
Alamo Bowl, ESPN deliver big payday for San Antonio
San Antonio Business Journal - 3:48 PM on 12/30/2016
The Central Texas Angel Network Streamlines its Application Process
Silicon Hills News - 2:46 PM on 12/31/2016
Leonard questionable for game with Hawks
Spurs Nation - 5:00 PM on 12/31/2016
Spurs Playbook: Exposing a defense with the Weave and off ball movement
Pounding The Rock - 3:46 PM on 12/31/2016
LaMarcus Aldridge Is Learning to Be Selfish on the NBA’s Most Unselfish Team
Bleacher Report - 11:00 AM on 12/29/2016
Cowboys @ Eagles: Previewing Philadelphia’s Offensive Personnel
Blogging The Boys - 4:00 PM on 12/31/2016
“Why Parker Should Remain Starter Over Mills”
SpursReport.com - 10:11 AM on 12/31/2016
Is Deshaun Watson Better Than Lamar Jackson? Depends On What Skills You Value
FiveThirtyEight - 9:00 AM on 12/30/2016
UTSA to host UTEP in Conference USA opener on Sunday
GoUTSA.com - 8:00 AM on 12/31/2016
In one take, this guy shows all the cool skills he learned in 2016
Boing Boing - 9:18 AM on 12/31/2016
Accenture’s Top 5 Predictions For What Will Be Hot At CES 2017
UploadVR - 12:00 PM on 12/31/2016
Slashdot’s 10 Most-Visited Stories of 2016
Slashdot - 11:40 PM on 12/31/2016
December 2016 Projected Temperature Anomalies from NCEP/NCAR Data
Watts Up With That - 2:22 PM on 12/31/2016
The Answer is Blowing in the Wind
Science Daily - 5:49 PM on 12/31/2016
SanAntonioNews.com is an experimental news blog. This is alpha version .08.
Follow San Antonio News on Twitter - @satxnews.