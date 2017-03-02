Robbery suspect who shot BB gun at Home Depot employees arrested
KSAT - 9:07 AM on 02/03/2017
UT Health San Antonio Receives $25 Million Gift
The Rivard Report - 1:48 PM on 02/03/2017
Texas A&M contractor jailed after allegedly attacking woman with pitchfork on campus
mySA - 5:40 PM on 02/03/2017
Mushy Melodrama ‘The Space Between Us’ Tries Hard for Teens
TWC News - 11:39 AM on 02/03/2017
City Approves Urban Renewal Plan
NOWCastSA.com - 1:05 AM on 02/03/2017
Oh My Goth: Cold Cave Freezes Paper Tiger
San Antonio Current - 11:40 AM on 02/03/2017
Faulty fireplace blamed for fire in NW Side home
KSAT - 9:07 AM on 02/03/2017
Baptist Welcomes Trip Pilgrim Back to Role as CEO of Hospital System
The Rivard Report - 12:04 AM on 02/03/2017
SAPD: Man wanted in NE Side bank robbery ‘runs in, holds ’em up, runs out’
mySA - 3:41 PM on 02/03/2017
32 Ways to Dine this Valentine’s Day
San Antonio Current - 10:52 AM on 02/03/2017
Mattis: U.S. Will Overwhelmingly Respond to Any Nuclear Weapons Use
Defense.gov - 12:53 PM on 02/03/2017
Moody consolidated maintenance squadron aims to raise the bar
Air Force News - 9:39 AM on 02/02/2017
Goldfein Bids To Make Air Force Lead For All DoD Space
Breaking Defense - 4:55 PM on 02/03/2017
What the New Administration Needs to Know About Terrorism & Counterterrorism
Small Wars Journal - 7:39 AM on 02/03/2017
Weekend Open Thread
This Ain't Hell - 11:51 AM on 02/03/2017
Navy family surprised with Sailor’s homecoming at Hampton Coliseum
Welcome Home Blog - 12:27 PM on 02/03/2017
Army Researchers Partner with Marines to Leverage 3-D Printing Techniques
Armed with Science - 7:30 AM on 02/03/2017
Commissary Price Change Benchmarks: 3 Things to Know
SpouseBuzz - 7:00 AM on 02/03/2017
Woman in ‘I’m a professor!’ viral video becomes the new face of the resistance
Twitchy - 4:13 PM on 02/03/2017
Federal Judge Breaks With Other Judges And Denies Request To Halt Trump’s Ban
BuzzFeed Politics - 11:10 AM on 02/03/2017
Rhode Island Lawmaker Moonlighting as Waitress Gets Fired… for Making ‘Anti-Male’ Comments to Customers
Independent Journal Review - 11:07 AM on 02/03/2017
BREAKING: Federal Judge Hands Trump First Win On Travel Ban
Weasel Zippers - 5:38 PM on 02/03/2017
America’s Immigrant Dream Collides With Nativist Nightmares
Real Clear Politics - 2:05 PM on 02/03/2017
After the ‘worst call,’ the Australian media calls Trump unreliable — but smart and tough
The Fix - 2:14 PM on 02/02/2017
Legion Breaks from Its Comic Book Roots with Hallucinogenic Weirdness
Reason.com - 2:00 PM on 02/03/2017
P.A.T.T.
Hugh Hewitt - 8:35 AM on 02/03/2017
Analysis: A $100 million reinterpretation of Texas school finance law
Texas Tribune - 6:25 PM on 02/03/2017
Court documents: Man charged with prostitution in Houston
Houston Chronicle - 1:24 PM on 02/03/2017
Melissa McCarthy hilariously tries to save the world in Kia Super Bowl commercial
Caller-Times - 10:07 AM on 02/03/2017
After governor’s cuts, Texas rep. leads fundraising drive for Travis County
Texas Tribune - 4:27 PM on 02/03/2017
Smaller city sidewalk approved, but it must go around three trees
Star-Telegram - 7:42 PM on 02/03/2017
NHC Atlantic Tropical Weather Discussion
The Monitor - 11:18 AM on 02/03/2017
Southwest Freeway’s beloved and long-lost lights are back on
Houston Chronicle - 10:39 AM on 02/03/2017
Execution halted days before Fort Worth man was set to die
Texas Tribune - 3:28 PM on 02/03/2017
Eagle Ford rig count ramps back up amid stabilizing oil prices
San Antonio Business Journal - 3:06 PM on 02/03/2017
SeaWorld, Marriott hosting San Antonio job fairs
mySA - 5:42 PM on 02/02/2017
Zenoss Claims Record Q4
Texas Tech Pulse - 8:19 AM on 02/03/2017
Enhancing Rackspace Private Cloud with Red Hat CloudForms
Rackspace - 4:00 AM on 10/24/2016
San Antonio solar company sued by Mexican buyer after deal went sour
San Antonio Business Journal - 2:35 PM on 02/03/2017
RxWiki Merges with TeleManager Technologies and Launches Digital Pharmacist
Silicon Hills News - 11:51 PM on 02/01/2017
Postgame Wrap: Dedmon ‘the star of the show’ as Spurs beat Sixers
Spurs Nation - 12:06 AM on 02/03/2017
Team effort propels Spurs over Sixers
Pounding The Rock - 1:30 AM on 02/03/2017
Gregg Popovich Comments on Tying Jerry Sloan’s Record for Most Wins with 1 Team
Bleacher Report - 10:58 AM on 02/03/2017
Post-Senior Bowl Mock Draft Tracker: Could Cowboys Go Offense With Their First Pick?
Blogging The Boys - 2:00 PM on 02/03/2017
San Antonio Spurs: NBA elite players jealous of Kawhi Leonard
SpursReport.com - 8:25 AM on 01/28/2017
Is It Time To Bring Back The Hartford Whalers?
FiveThirtyEight - 4:55 PM on 02/03/2017
UTSA to host UAB on Saturday afternoon
GoUTSA.com - 6:00 AM on 02/03/2017
DER SPIEGEL’s February cover
Boing Boing - 2:20 PM on 02/03/2017
Rift Update Straightens Carpet, Improves Multi-Sensor Setups
UploadVR - 3:33 PM on 02/03/2017
Government Watchdog Says SpaceX Falcon 9s Are Prone To Cracks
Slashdot - 12:00 PM on 02/03/2017
Friday Funny – ‘RealClimate’ gets shipwrecked in the Sargasso Sea
Watts Up With That - 3:29 PM on 02/03/2017
Pregnant women should avoid liquorice
Science Daily - 9:15 AM on 02/03/2017
