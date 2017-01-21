Public Service Announcement



Public Service Announcement

Business

Transaction Action: CHRISTUS’ new landlord part of national portfolio deal
San Antonio Business Journal - 1:56 PM on 01/20/2017

H-E-B consolidating Austin regional offices with 6-acre land buy
mySA - 6:08 PM on 01/20/2017

car2go Releases Growth Numbers
Texas Tech Pulse - 8:15 AM on 01/20/2017

Enhancing Rackspace Private Cloud with Red Hat CloudForms
Rackspace - 4:00 AM on 10/24/2016

3 real estate submarkets to watch as San Antonio heats up
San Antonio Business Journal - 1:54 PM on 01/20/2017

Thoma Bravo Acquires Austin-Based Planview
Silicon Hills News - 12:07 AM on 01/19/2017

Sports

Spurs’ Parker headed home for MRI
Spurs Nation - 7:25 PM on 01/21/2017

Tony Parker and Pau Gasol won’t play against Cavaliers
Pounding The Rock - 1:54 PM on 01/21/2017

Kawhi Leonard’s Brilliance May Not Be Enough for Flawed San Antonio Spurs
Bleacher Report - 7:41 AM on 01/21/2017

Cowboys 2017 Free Agency Focus: Jabaal Sheard Has Been Quite Active In New England
Blogging The Boys - 11:00 AM on 01/21/2017

Gasol Plans to Opt In for Next Year
SpursReport.com - 11:28 PM on 01/20/2017

How To Win With Carmelo Anthony
FiveThirtyEight - 5:00 PM on 01/20/2017

Smith’s career day lifts UTSA past UTEP on Saturday, 97-76
GoUTSA.com - 11:00 AM on 01/21/2017

SanAntonioNews.com is an experimental news blog. This is alpha version .08.
Follow San Antonio News on Twitter - @satxnews.