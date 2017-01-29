Public Service Announcement



Texas News

Here are four key criminal justice issues in the Texas Legislature
Texas Tribune - 12:01 AM on 01/29/2017

Father accused of driving young son while intoxicated
Houston Chronicle - 10:10 AM on 01/29/2017

Corpus Christi Moms Blog works to connect local mothers
Caller-Times - 4:01 PM on 01/29/2017

Trump’s travel ban leads to immigrant detainments at Texas airports
Texas Tribune - 10:36 PM on 01/28/2017

Protests at DFW Airport, Day Two
Star-Telegram - 3:23 PM on 01/29/2017

Property tax deadline to avoid interest and penalties nears
The Monitor - 4:54 PM on 01/29/2017

Driver injured after head-on crash
Houston Chronicle - 9:54 AM on 01/29/2017

In Houston, DNC chair candidates talk fighting Trump, turning Texas blue
Texas Tribune - 6:47 PM on 01/28/2017

Business

The most valuable apartment types San Antonio renters are hunting for
San Antonio Business Journal - 3:08 PM on 01/27/2017

Globalscape’s 4Q profit rises 1.5%
mySA - 3:53 PM on 01/27/2017

Bulb Raises $6M, Ramps Hiring
Texas Tech Pulse - 8:20 AM on 01/27/2017

Enhancing Rackspace Private Cloud with Red Hat CloudForms
Rackspace - 4:00 AM on 10/24/2016

San Antonio business leaders get VIP peek of the SAWS H2Oaks water desalination plant
San Antonio Business Journal - 3:07 PM on 01/27/2017

SpareFoot Wins the Sixth Annual Startup Games
Silicon Hills News - 6:29 PM on 01/28/2017

