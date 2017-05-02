Coalition Strikes Target ISIL in Syria, Iraq

Defense.gov - 8:29 AM on 02/05/2017

AFRL agreement with Advanced Optical Technologies, Inc. supports tech transfer

Air Force News - 9:00 AM on 02/05/2017

Goldfein Bids To Make Air Force Lead For All DoD Space

Breaking Defense - 4:55 PM on 02/03/2017

The U.S. Military’s Stats on Deadly Airstrikes are Wrong. Thousands Have Gone Unreported

Small Wars Journal - 8:29 AM on 02/05/2017

Three From Bob

This Ain't Hell - 6:30 AM on 02/05/2017

Daughter’s lunch is forgotten the moment she sees her dad

Welcome Home Blog - 12:00 PM on 02/05/2017

Army Researchers Partner with Marines to Leverage 3-D Printing Techniques

Armed with Science - 7:30 AM on 02/03/2017

Deployment is Never Easy

SpouseBuzz - 7:00 AM on 02/04/2017