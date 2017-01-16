Public Service Announcement



Texas News

The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice reform in Texas?
Texas Tribune - 7:00 AM on 01/16/2017

Flames damage apartments in SW Houston
Houston Chronicle - 7:11 AM on 01/16/2017

Things to do Monday and Tuesday
Caller-Times - 12:04 AM on 01/16/2017

Analysis: When watching lawmakers, think of the high school cafeteria
Texas Tribune - 12:01 AM on 01/16/2017

Cowboys of Color Rodeo gets a companion photography book
Star-Telegram - 9:04 PM on 01/15/2017

Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault
The Monitor - 3:55 AM on 01/16/2017

Fire burns apartments in NW Houston
Houston Chronicle - 6:52 AM on 01/16/2017

Video: Planned Texas jail reforms draw fears of unfunded mandates (video)
Texas Tribune - 12:01 AM on 01/16/2017

Business

Fort Sam Houston puts solar-powered microgrid to the test (slideshow/video)
San Antonio Business Journal - 7:52 PM on 01/13/2017

Limited edition Tim Duncan cereal hits H-E-B shelves Monday
mySA - 7:00 AM on 01/15/2017

HouseCanary, With Co-Founder In San Antonio, Raises $33M
Texas Tech Pulse - 1:26 PM on 01/13/2017

Enhancing Rackspace Private Cloud with Red Hat CloudForms
Rackspace - 4:00 AM on 10/24/2016

Mexico appoints NADBank exec as ambassador to the U.S.
San Antonio Business Journal - 4:38 PM on 01/13/2017

Shark Tank is Looking for Startups
Silicon Hills News - 1:50 AM on 01/14/2017

Sports

Popovich handles Trump question in Mexico
Spurs Nation - 5:00 PM on 01/14/2017

The Spurs’ excellent defense still has one glaring problem
Pounding The Rock - 12:58 AM on 01/16/2017

After Puzzling Slump, Spurs’ Danny Green Is NBA’s Top 3-Point Shooter
Bleacher Report - 6:00 AM on 01/14/2017

Cowboys Loss To Packers In Playoffs Has An Eerily Familiar Feeling
Blogging The Boys - 11:00 PM on 01/15/2017

The Spurs retired Bonner’s Jersey……sort of
SpursReport.com - 4:16 PM on 01/13/2017

NFL Coaches Yell At Refs Because It Freakin’ Works
FiveThirtyEight - 3:39 PM on 01/13/2017

Roadrunners Rumble scheduled for Tuesday night
GoUTSA.com - 6:00 AM on 01/15/2017

Science & Technology

Send Chelsea Manning a hug with #hugsforchelsea
Boing Boing - 12:00 AM on 01/16/2017

Nintendo Switch’s New Controllers Could Be Perfect For VR
UploadVR - 4:30 AM on 01/16/2017

Deutsche Bank Switches Off Text Messaging
Slashdot - 8:40 AM on 01/16/2017

Davos Globalist Elite Bet on Trump Climate Failure
Watts Up With That - 8:26 PM on 01/15/2017

The importance of beating buffering
Science Daily - 6:11 PM on 01/14/2017

