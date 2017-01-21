2 hurt in shooting north of downtown
KSAT - 10:07 AM on 01/21/2017
Elmendorf Lake Park Improvements Mark New Chapter for Westside
The Rivard Report - 4:41 PM on 01/21/2017
Windy, dry conditions make for instant fire hazard in San Antonio
mySA - 7:51 PM on 01/21/2017
Thousands Surround Area Near Trump Tower in Women’s March on New York City
TWC News - 4:16 PM on 01/21/2017
Park at Elmendorf Lake reopens Saturday, Jan. 21
NOWCastSA.com - 10:06 PM on 01/20/2017
Honeysuckle Tea Time’s Hosting Another Milkshake Pop-Up
San Antonio Current - 5:40 PM on 01/20/2017
KSAT’s Mark Austin becomes an accidental tour guide in DC
KSAT - 11:42 PM on 01/20/2017
Casa Navarro Gains National Historic Landmark Status
The Rivard Report - 12:05 AM on 01/21/2017
Crime Stoppers seeks information on hit-and-run accident
mySA - 3:01 PM on 01/21/2017
Texas Supreme Court Will Hear Case Attacking Benefits of Married LGBT Couples
San Antonio Current - 5:10 PM on 01/20/2017
Coalition Strikes Destroy ISIL Boats Fleeing From East Mosul
Defense.gov - 7:20 AM on 01/21/2017
Air-launched cruise missile passes tests
Air Force News - 12:00 PM on 01/21/2017
Trump WH Makes It Official: Bigger Navy, Air Force & ‘End’ To Sequestration:
Breaking Defense - 4:08 PM on 01/20/2017
The Coming “Day One” Challenge to Trump’s Foreign Policy
Small Wars Journal - 7:07 PM on 01/21/2017
Larry Morgan Brown, Fake Navy SEAL, Fake Navy Chief
This Ain't Hell - 1:33 PM on 01/21/2017
Soldier’s surprise homecoming overwhelms wife, she nearly loses grip on son
Welcome Home Blog - 12:00 PM on 01/21/2017
New DARPA Technology Could Simplify Secure Data Sharing
Armed with Science - 7:30 AM on 01/19/2017
‘Joining Forces’ Deleted Despite Support to Keep It
SpouseBuzz - 4:29 PM on 01/20/2017
Will media’s renewed enthusiasm for fact-checking crowd sizes extend through March for Life?
Twitchy - 6:52 PM on 01/21/2017
Here’s What You Need To Know About Trump’s Obamacare Move
BuzzFeed Politics - 9:36 PM on 01/20/2017
It’s Estimated That Half a Million People Joined the Women’s March in Washington. Here’s Why A Few Joined In
Independent Journal Review - 5:39 PM on 01/21/2017
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) To Hillary: “The Investigation Continues”
Weasel Zippers - 10:01 AM on 01/21/2017
Trump: A Transformative President?
Real Clear Politics - 10:09 AM on 01/21/2017
Donald Trump is the president, but he really wants to be a reporter
The Fix - 7:55 PM on 01/21/2017
Pricing Laws Violate Free Speech
Reason.com - 9:00 AM on 01/21/2017
Hugh Making The TV Rounds on NBC
Hugh Hewitt - 9:08 AM on 01/21/2017
Thousands expected to participate in Texas Women’s Marches
Texas Tribune - 12:01 AM on 01/21/2017
Tweets from the Houston Women’s March
Houston Chronicle - 1:06 PM on 01/21/2017
Thousands turnout for Women’s March on Austin
Caller-Times - 6:44 PM on 01/21/2017
Brownsville jurors shown cash and safe as Border Patrol agent’s murder trial continues
Texas Tribune - 7:35 PM on 01/20/2017
How should Texas teach students to interact with police?
Star-Telegram - 3:18 PM on 01/21/2017
A-list celebs out in force for anti-Trump women’s marches
The Monitor - 4:38 PM on 01/21/2017
Barbara Bush may be released from Houston hospital Sunday
Houston Chronicle - 12:19 PM on 01/21/2017
Travis County sheriff announces new “sanctuary” policy
Texas Tribune - 5:36 PM on 01/20/2017
Transaction Action: CHRISTUS’ new landlord part of national portfolio deal
San Antonio Business Journal - 1:56 PM on 01/20/2017
H-E-B consolidating Austin regional offices with 6-acre land buy
mySA - 6:08 PM on 01/20/2017
car2go Releases Growth Numbers
Texas Tech Pulse - 8:15 AM on 01/20/2017
Enhancing Rackspace Private Cloud with Red Hat CloudForms
Rackspace - 4:00 AM on 10/24/2016
3 real estate submarkets to watch as San Antonio heats up
San Antonio Business Journal - 1:54 PM on 01/20/2017
Thoma Bravo Acquires Austin-Based Planview
Silicon Hills News - 12:07 AM on 01/19/2017
Spurs’ Parker headed home for MRI
Spurs Nation - 7:25 PM on 01/21/2017
Tony Parker and Pau Gasol won’t play against Cavaliers
Pounding The Rock - 1:54 PM on 01/21/2017
Kawhi Leonard’s Brilliance May Not Be Enough for Flawed San Antonio Spurs
Bleacher Report - 7:41 AM on 01/21/2017
Cowboys 2017 Free Agency Focus: Jabaal Sheard Has Been Quite Active In New England
Blogging The Boys - 11:00 AM on 01/21/2017
Gasol Plans to Opt In for Next Year
SpursReport.com - 11:28 PM on 01/20/2017
How To Win With Carmelo Anthony
FiveThirtyEight - 5:00 PM on 01/20/2017
Smith’s career day lifts UTSA past UTEP on Saturday, 97-76
GoUTSA.com - 11:00 AM on 01/21/2017
Enter the dangerous world of finger skateboarding
Boing Boing - 8:26 AM on 01/21/2017
Two Bit Circus Raises $15 Billion To Build Experimental Entertainment
UploadVR - 1:00 PM on 01/21/2017
New Wyoming Bill Penalizes Utilities Using Renewable Energy
Slashdot - 6:34 PM on 01/21/2017
New website gives you the real deal on sea level rise and rates
Watts Up With That - 11:00 AM on 01/21/2017
Seoul virus outbreak associated with home-based rat-breeding facilities
Science Daily - 2:43 PM on 01/20/2017
